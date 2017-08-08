Amazon reportedly plans to add multiroom audio to Echo speakers

The ideal audio system in your home would allow you to hear whatever you're listening to as you move from room to room. These days, you don't even need an expensive multi-speaker setup. Google Home already has this capability, as does Chromecast and various Google Cast speakers. Now, according to a report on the German tech site Cashys Blog, Amazon is working on a way to send multiroom audio to its Echo devices.
The report also says that you'll be able to put your Alexa speakers into groups, too. That could mean that instead of sending audio to every Echo in your house, you can customize the audio to the backyard, bedroom, or living room only. Finally, we've got a use for all those half-price Echo devices we bought. We've reached out to Amazon for comment and will update this post when we hear back.