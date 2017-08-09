Intel plans a test fleet of 100 self-driving cars

The fleet will show would-be customers how self-driving cars behave in real-world circumstances, including mapping and safety features, and will give Intel a better way to talk to regulators. Intel wants to prove that its self-driving tech can work around the world, and that it can tweak its formula to suit what companies want

It'll take a while before you see the fruits of this effort. The first vehicles don't deploy until later in 2017, and the magic 100 mark is coming "eventually." And of course, any customers sold on the tech will take a while after that to make use of it. Still, it's an important step toward a widely available platform for self-driving cars.