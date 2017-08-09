PS4 Pro owners get 60FPS Twitch streaming in next update

There's more whether or not you have a Pro. Families now have the option of multiple adult accounts, and you can set parental controls on a per-account basis (teens can have more freedom than their younger siblings, for instance). You can also follow anyone's account, not just well-known developers and video personalities. And if you're tired of having to go back to the home screen to see your system notifications, they'll be available in the Quick Menu.

It's still not certain when 5.0 will show up, but Sony started taking sign-ups for beta testing in mid-July. There could still be weeks to go before there's a publicly available version. When it does arrive, though, it could launch alongside a revamped PlayStation mobile app with an upgraded design.