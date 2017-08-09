Tesla considers 'platoons' of self-driving electric semis

That's how Tesla allegedly describes its concept in email correspondence with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, which Reuters saw. Further, the electric vehicle company is meeting with California's DMV today specifically "to talk about Tesla's efforts with autonomous trucks," officials told Reuters.

It makes sense for Tesla to start getting into the autonomous trucking game, given how much Uber's publicized its own efforts to get a self-driving fleet going. While the ridesharing company remains enmeshed in the lawsuit with Google over whether Uber's controversial purchase of startup Otto constitutes corporate theft, Tesla has a bit of time to develop its tech -- until September. That's when Musk promised a big reveal regarding the electric semi-trucks.

