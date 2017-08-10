Fidelity lets clients view their bitcoin balance on its site

Fidelity held a trial with its own employees first before launching this initiative. The company's CEO Abigail Johnson has repeatedly affirmed her belief in cryptocurrencies, and previously claimed that even the Fidelity cafeteria accepts bitcoins. But it's also an attempt to glean more info on how clients keep cryptocurrencies behave.

"This is an experiment in the spirit of learning what these crypto assets are like and how our customers may want to interact with them," Hadley Stern, senior vice president and managing director at Fidelity Labs, told Reuters in an interview.