The Morning After: Thursday, August 10th 2017

Here's how Tesla's long-range Model 3 covers 310 miles

A bunch of EPA certification documents have finally revealed that the long-range version of Tesla's Model 3 is equipped with a 350-volt, 230-amp-hour battery pack. Of course, that's the $44,000 version, so anyone sticking with the $35k base model will have a battery pack rated for 220 miles on a charge.

Edible robot surgeons will cure you from the inside out

In the near future, robots will no longer be cutting into us -- from the outside, at least. Here's a rundown of several edible robots in development to promote healing from within.

Nintendo's Switch news channel is giving away free 'Zelda' food

'Rez Infinite' on PC and VR is pure digital nirvana

The debut of Rez on PCs ($25 on Steam and the Oculus Store) and in VR on the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive may be the purest expression of Rez so far.

But it will only go two-thirds as far, according to a spec sheet leak.

Nissan's next Leaf will be $5,000 cheaper than the Model 3

Want a cheap EV and willing to settle for less range? You might choose the Nissan Leaf over the Chevy Bolt or Tesla Model 3. According to a (now pulled) leak on car-sales site Autobytel, as seen by our sister site Autoblog, the 2018 Nissan Leaf will cost $29,990 for the base model with a 40 kWh battery -- $5,000 less than either the base Bolt or Model 3. With two-thirds the capacity of either model, however, the incoming Leaf will have a range significantly less than its rivals.

Lights out.NBC's Seeso comedy streaming service will shut down later this year

The bad news is that Seeso is going away. The good news is that several originals, like HarmonQuest and MBMaM have already found a new home on another service called VRV. Taking on Netflix as a niche service isn't easy -- hopefully Disney is taking notes.

