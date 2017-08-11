Asus leaks four ZenFone 4 models on its own website

The leaked handsets could include the aforementioned ZenFone 4 Selfie model, which was shown to have a Snapdragon 430 chipset, a 720p 5.5-inch IPS display and two cameras (20MP and 8MP) on the front. The Selfie Pro, then, might have an upgraded Snapdragon 625 chipset, a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen at 1080p, and the front two cameras come in at 25MP and 5MP. According to the listing, the Pro model will cost an extra 100 Euro over the €399 of the basic ZenFone 4 Selfie.

The removed listings also show a ZenFone 4 basic model with the same display as the Selfie Pro above, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. There's also a 3,300mAh battery to keep the thing charged for longer periods. Finally, Asus' listing showed off the ZenFone 4 Max, which seems to have a smaller battery, a Snapdragon 450 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage memory, and a smaller screen. There's no word yet on if, when or where these devices will be available.