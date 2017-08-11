Depression simulator 'Please Knock' arrives September 7th

Depression is a common experience for many in gaming, including those who spend their time working in isolation as independent developers. "I have met many people in our industry who either are or have suffered from depression, and it shouldn't come as a surprise," Levall said in March. "For many of us, our work is our passion. The downside to that is that working overtime leads to burnout, which in itself is a gateway to depression. There is also the economical stress of working as an indie developer, or the stress of knowing how hard it is to find a new job should your studio go bankrupt or your project (is) shelved."