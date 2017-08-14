Facebook's Messenger AI will sniff out Spotify tracks for you

Facebook Messenger integrated Spotify into its chat extensions back in April of this year, then added a way to create group playlists within the chat app a month later. Now, the music streaming service is showing up in M, Facebook Messenger's AI assistant. The chat bot monitors the words in your conversation, then pops up with hopefully relevant responses like "you're welcome," "no problem," or suggestions like "send birthday greetings" or "save bookmark." Now, though, when you mention playing music in a chat, you might find a new little popup that says "Find Music" next to the Spotify logo.
When you tap on the new music option, you'll get a sheet that shows you the last few tracks you've played, a search field to find more music, and a spot to start creating a group playlist. You can share any track you find here to the conversation, whether your conversational partner is a Spotify member or not. Any recipient can tap a little play triangle to preview the song, and you'll be able play it via the Spotify app if you have it installed. If you don't like this feature, you can turn off M Suggestions at any time in your Profile settings — but it will turn them all off, not just Spotify.