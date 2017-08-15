Blow stuff up and fight evil as ‘Agents of Mayhem’ on console and PC

Time to cause some Mayhem! Out now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC! pic.twitter.com/tPloAFIeTo — Agents of Mayhem (@aomthegame) August 15, 2017

Players fill small squads of characters with different skills and unleash them on the minions of an evil mastermind. The game follows through on its cartoony setup with Saturday morning cartoon-esque intros and outros for each mission. We were beyond excited for the game when we saw it at E3 this year and favored it over the similar but less-polished-at-the-time Crackdown 3. We'll have to wait until November when the latter comes out to truly compare, but Agents is out now -- and who likes waiting?