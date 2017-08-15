Google’s latest Daydream VR series puts you in Kendall Jenner’s closet

Supermodel Closets is one of the first projects to make use of Google's newest Jump camera -- the Yi Halo -- which allows for 360 degree views and 4K images. Google notes that the cameras were even able to give great views in tight closet spaces, but these closets are larger than most Manhattan apartments. So, I'm not sure that's a terribly informative measure.

The first episode, which is out now, features Kendall Jenner and not one, but two of her closets. She starts her tour in the more traditional closet, which is packed to the brim with clothes, shoes, bags and a few sets of the matching pajamas her family wears on Christmas. The second room is described as a fitting room and has even more clothing and accessories as well as some of her quirkier pieces.

Other Daydream productions have followed up-and-coming baseball pros and the NFL. Jenner's episode is out today on YouTube and more will air over the coming weeks.