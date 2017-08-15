Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Timothy J. Seppala, Engadget
save
Save
share

Instagram tidies up comment sections with threaded responses

No, the update won't let you opt out of the algorithm timeline.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
39m ago in Mobile
Comments
136 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Timothy J. Seppala, Engadget

Instagram doesn't care if you see all your friends' posts in chronological order. But it does want you interacting with the month-old photos its algorithm picks to appear above and below more recent posts. The latest example is a change to how commenting on posts works. Instead of responses all getting grouped together, replying to a comment will automatically create a thread. Handy! It's a minor tweak, sure, but one that somehow wasn't present until now. Maybe an opt-in button for the algorithm-driven timeline will be next. Wait, why are you laughing?

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr