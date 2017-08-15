MoviePass’ $9.95 ‘unlimited’ deal is one movie a day

MoviePass currently works with 91 percent of theaters across the country, including AMC, Cinemark and Regal along with independent chains. So, there's a good chance your favorite multiplex is on board.

Sure, the summer blockbuster season is winding down, but we still have Blade Runner 2049, the It remake, The Last Jedi, Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League to look forward to. Even if your local theater only charges $12 a ticket, you're getting a deal if you only see one of the above. The savings only add up the more movies you go see.

If you're interested, signing up might be difficult today. I downloaded the app on iOS and got multiple error messages at every step of the sign-up process. MoviePass' website is extremely slow to load as well, so this could mean the servers are getting crushed by folks who want in on the service. After a few tries though, I was able to sign up for my free trial on desktop.

CEO and Netflix cofounder Mitch Lowe says this new subscription service was the direct result of being bought by Helios and Matheson Analytics. "This is about getting funded in order to launch our new price point," he told Variety.

We'll have to wait and see how viable this is considering that when the company was much smaller and charging $20 a month, it had a hard time keeping the lights on.