Qualcomm's new depth-sensing camera is surprisingly effective

Of the three new modules, the most intriguing is the premium computer vision kit. That option is capable of active depth sensing, using an infrared illuminator, IR camera and a 16-megapixel (or 20-MP, depending on configuration) RGB camera. The illuminator fires a light that creates a dot pattern (using a filter), and the IR camera searches for and reads the pattern. By calculating how the dots warp over a subject and the distance between points, the system can tell how far away something is. And since this technology uses infrared light, it can also work in the dark.

During a recent briefing in New York, Qualcomm representatives also showed us a video (embedded above) of the setup in action. What was truly remarkable was how the system was able to accurately display the profile or a person's hands playing the piano, despite only shooting from above. We'll have to wait and see it in action for ourselves before knowing if it'll be effective in the real world, but so far the technology is impressive.

The module can get very detailed, since it uses more than 10,000 points of depth and can discern up to 0.125mm between the dots. This precision is important. "Depth-sensing is going to be mission critical going forward," Qualcomm's product marketing lead for camera and computer vision Philip-James Jacobowitz told Engadget.

There are plenty of useful applications for depth-sensing -- one of the most widespread being creating artificial depth of field in images. It can also help in face detection, recognition and authentication, 3D object reconstruction and localization and mapping, according to Qualcomm.