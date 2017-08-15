Stream Sling TV on the web from the comforts of Chrome

Sling touts the fact that users don't have to download any sort of app onto their computer, nor do they have to install plug-ins for their browser. It can be incredibly frustrating when you just want to watch something you pay for, yet have to jump through hoops to actually get it to work, so this is welcome news for anyone interested in using this feature. Currently, the beta viewer includes "My TV" and "Continue Watching," along with access to account settings and parental controls. The company plans to continue developing features for the browser version of its viewer, including a cloud DVR and grid guide.

To watch Sling in Chrome, you must have a current Sling TV plan and the latest version of Google Chrome. It's only currently supported on Windows and Mac OS devices. New users who sign up for Sling TV will also have access to the Chrome beta. Sling is available across a variety of platforms; it's nice to see a company that is trying to make it as easy as possible for paying customers to use their services.