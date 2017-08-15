The Morning After: Tuesday, August 15th 2017

Where we're going, we won't need roads, but we will need sophisticated air-traffic control.

DeLorean's next car is a flying one



Didn't the DeLorean always fly? Oh wait...



It can also play your offline Spotify songs.

Samsung's next Gear Fit will track your swimming



The Gear Fit 2 Pro appears to look much like its predecessor, complete with a tall, curved display, but with some big design upgrades. Most notably, it would add 5 ATM water resistance and that hoped-for swim tracking. It may just be a leak for now, but if you've missed aquatic-fitness metric tracking -- this could be the (niche) wearable for you.



Buyers can see how much they'll save with solar panels and a Powerwall battery.

Tesla's Tiny House roadshow demystifies its energy tech



Renewable energy is good for the planet, but it can be great for consumers -- depending on your location, you can actually make a profit using solar panels and backup battery storage. Those benefits can be hard for consumers to grok, however, so Tesla has launched the Tiny House tour in Australia with all of its latest technology in tow (literally).



I'm glad I walked away from it.

A break from Twitter showed me how broken it is



Senior Editor Daniel Cooper decided to take a week-long break from the platform to see if, like all those other quitters, he'd find life is happier on the other side.



The psychic cat for only the very best.

Fighting Mewtwo in 'Pokémon Go' is invite-only



Mewtwo finally made an appearance in Pokémon Go today in Japan. The legendary pocket monster helped show off the new Exclusive Raid Battle system in Japan, and soon will be making its way to domestic shores.



But wait, there's more...