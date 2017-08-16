Amazon's Alexa can now steer exoskeletons

With Alexa integration, users will be able to bark orders at the suit -- such as "Alexa, I'm ready to stand" or "Alexa, I'm ready to walk." This will activate the sensors in Arke's feet and joints, allowing it to carry out the actions. However, there is a slight niggle: Currently the functionality only works if you're within range of an Amazon Echo. Additionally, this version is just a prototype -- it still has to pass clinical trials and FDA approvals before a public launch.

Alexa is proving a versatile AI, but pairing it with an exoskeleton is a bold move. After all, people currently use their Amazon Echo to skip Charlie Puth tracks or order toilet roll. Whether or not it will make for a reliable assistant for those with physical impairments (where every command becomes critical), remains to be seen.

Bionik Laboratories' co-founder Michal Prywata recently told Fortune that the exoskeleton could hit the market by 2019.