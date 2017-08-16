Protests supporting fired Google employee have been postponed

Peaceful March on Google Postponed Due to Alt Left Terrorist Threats https://t.co/Hpp5mdfhpT pic.twitter.com/PDUUO8CVYS — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 16, 2017

But in an early morning tweet and a post on the protest's website, Posobiec announced that the marches have been postponed due to "credible Alt Left terrorist threats for the safety of our citizen participants." This is something Posobiec has been going on about on Twitter for the last few days, usually referring to the protests as a peaceful march on Google, strong emphasis on the "peaceful." He points to the tiny code of conduct he created for the event as evidence of the peacefulness of the protests and seems outraged that others have (supposedly) threatened that peace. However, throwing around the word peaceful, doesn't make something so, and a code of conduct isn't going to ensure it either.

Plus, it wouldn't be at all surprising if these "credible threats" don't actually exist. Posobiec was active in spreading the PizzaGate and Seth Rich conspiracy narratives, so his credibility isn't exactly up to snuff. The real explanation for the postponements could be a lack of engagement with the events. Facebook events for marches in Pittsburgh, Boulder and Austin, for example had just five, one and three confirmed attendees, respectively.

Posobiec appears to be holding out hope that people will jump on board though. In his post about the postponement he said, "We hope to hold our peaceful march in a few weeks' time."