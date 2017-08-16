Twitter suspends account used for 'Daily Stormer' updates

"The Twitter Rules prohibit violent threats, harassment, hateful conduct and multiple account abuse, and we will take action on accounts violating those policies," a Twitter spokesperson told The Washington Times. We've reached out to the company for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

Twitter isn't the first company to take a stand against the hate group. Airbnb canceled bookings it found to be associated with this past weekend's Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. The Southern Poverty Law Center says it warned GoDaddy months ago about the website, and Google has blocked the Daily Stormer's use of its .com domain, as well. Even CloudFlare, a tech firm that helps protect websites against distributed denial of service attacks, has terminated its contract with the Daily Stormer, according to The Washington Times.