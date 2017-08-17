Google Maps Q&A section is going live around the globe

If you're looking up a new place you've never been to before, look for Google's new feature -- it could give you a better idea of what it's like. The big G has started rolling out a Q&A section for both Maps on Android and Search for mobile. It was first spotted back in July, but now Mountain View has confirmed that it's going live for users all around the globe. You can find the feature in the local business listing's search results card under its name, address, phone number and other details.
When you leave a question, Google will ping the business owners so they can answer it -- you'll also get notified when your Q gets a reply. Other people can answer your questions, too, though, and you can respond to other people's queries. Since there are bound to be a few substandard responses, Google is implementing a voting system similar to YouTube's, allowing you to "thumbs up" the most useful ones. The highest-rated responses will then be found on top of the pile, so you won't have to wade through garbage to find what you're looking for.