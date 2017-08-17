Reddit is letting some users upload video right to the site

Like the move to host images last year, Reddit is adding native video because that media is becoming a big portion of the site's content pie. And given how large those files are, it's much more of a pain to upload videos elsewhere (say, YouTube or Gfycat for GIFs) and re-post them to Reddit. Making it easier to share video means Redditors might start posting for more casual reasons -- like asking others what haircut they should get.

Over 200 Subreddits have already been inducted into the beta with more added as the feature slowly rolls out, but expect the feature to evolve as the platform gathers feedback and tweaks the process. Once it's ready, Reddit is planning a simultaneous release on desktop and its mobile app. To try it out now, follow the instructions on the platform's blog announcing the feature.