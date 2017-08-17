'Collegiate Rocket League' is invading campuses this fall

"Collegiate Rocket League" (CRL) will see students battle it out in a 3v3 tournament for a share of $50,000 in scholarships. The qualifiers in September will decide the eight teams from each regional conference (Northern, Eastern, Southern and Western) that will make it to the playoffs. From there, the top two teams from each conference will advance to the national championship in December. One team will then be crowned the CRL champions.

Broadcasts will begin during the group stage, and will continue through to the final rounds. Of course, the competition will be fierce. But, even if you don't qualify, your team will still have the chance to carry on gaming with other also-rans. This part of the CRL, known as the Open Ladder competition, will even give one team the chance to gain entry into the main tournament as a wildcard. After all, who doesn't want to be the dark horse, right?

The TeSPA and Psyonix websites have all the details for interested parties. Keep in mind, you have until September 22 to register for the first qualifier, and September 29 for the second. Better start practising those shooting skills right away, then.