Skype’s new look arrives on the desktop in preview form

Skype says the changes are made with the larger screen of desktop in mind. Chats are getting a notification panel and you'll be able to see conversations that @ mentioned you while you were away. There's also a new media gallery in chat that helps you find images, links or documents that were shared with you through the feature. Group calls are getting some tweaks as well. You'll be able to use in-call reactions like emojis and the redesign offers real-time screen and photo sharing.

Skype recently made similar changes to its mobile app, but those haven't been met with much love. Many users really don't like the look. Some of these desktop changes have already started to roll out to Windows 10 users. And with this desktop preview, Skype is asking users to share their feedback, which you can do via the heart on the Skype menu or through its community forum. Skype Preview is available for download here.