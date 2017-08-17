Twitter livestream will chase the eclipse across the US

Twitter users are accustomed to drowning themselves in a torrent of real-time info. Nowadays, that info also comes with a side-helping of video. So, it's only natural that its eclipse coverage will include a wealth of live multimedia updates. In fact, the platform's take on the once-in-a-lifetime event sounds more like a Twitter party (GIFs optional). The stream will incorporate hyperlocal footage, drone video, live updates from watch groups, game shows, and a Red Bull Cliff Diving showdown. And, no Twitter stream would be complete without your tweets, which will randomly pop up throughout the proceedings. The interactive livestream kicks off at noon (ET) on August 21.

Whereas nothing beats the real thing, there are some benefits to watching from home. You don't have to worry about buying (the right) type of protective glasses, for one. And, for those unfortunate souls who don't live close enough to the path of totality, there may not be an alternative. The same goes for people outside the US. If that includes you, just kick back and watch it all unfold online. Oh, and tweet, if you must.