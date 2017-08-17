Lean back and watch the eclipse...from your Volvo

The viewer is magnetized for easy attachment to the auto's moonroof and is ISO-certified, so it should actually protect your eyes. Only limited quantities will be available though, which will be shipped to Volvo dealerships along the eclipse's path of totality in Oregon, Idaho, Nebraska, Missouri and South Carolina.

Personally, I'm excited to experience this eclipse with other people and will be sitting outside with my goofy eclipse glasses for the whole thing. However, while this moonroof viewer seems a little silly, the demand for eclipse glasses is so high right now and so many outlets are sold out of them, I'm wondering if it might actually be easier to just get a Volvo.

Image: Volvo