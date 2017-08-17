YouTube’s live TV service is available in half of all US homes

While other services, including Hulu, PlayStation Vue and SlingTV, have been available for a while now, YouTube TV is catching up fast. Launched in April to five basic metropolitan areas, the company added 11 new markets this July. Now, the live TV service has just announced 14 more markets, making its "skinny bundle" available to half the homes in the US. Subscribers to the YouTube service will also get two new networks, Newsy and the Tennis Channel for no extra charge, starting now. Customers in Boston will be able to stream the Red Sox's pennant race on sports network NESN for free, too. The company is also planning to expand to 17 more markets in the coming weeks and months.