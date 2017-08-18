Netflix is using 'The Defenders' debut to hype 'The Punisher'

We know a little about this series, starring Jon Bernthal in the titular role, as Frank Castle. He was first introduced in the second season of Daredevil, so it makes sense that Deborah Ann Woll will costar, reprising her role as Karen Page. Rumors indicate that the series will arrive on Netflix sometime in November.

Marvel and Netflix have found quite a bit of success with their joint endeavors such as Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. However, it's difficult to say exactly how well they've done, given that the streaming service doesn't release viewing numbers. Critical reception to their latest release, Iron Fist, wasn't exactly stellar (though Netflix and Marvel did greenlight a second season under a new showrunner) so it will be interesting to see how they course correct with future shows.