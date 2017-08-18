Porn site offers to revive 'Sense 8' for a third season

xHamster vice president Alex Hawkins writes that his company gets "more visitors daily than the New York Times, ESPN or the Daily Mail." Hawkins also notes that xHamster has "the eyeballs, and the revenue" to produce the series, promising that xHamster would allow the team a full production budget free of competition from other shows. Further, he says, "we know that a series about polymorphous perversity is a hard sell for a mainstream network like Netflix." Now there's an understatement.

While Sense8 isn't only about non-normative, multi-partnered sexuality, the series does spend an equal amount of time on human beings who have sexual desires, something many other televisions shows that purport to tell our stories could learn from. Even xHamster knows it is "an unlikely home," but Hawkins is undeterred. "...five years ago, people laughed at the idea of Netflix producing original series," he writes. "We think that our time, like yours, has come."