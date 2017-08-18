Porn site offers to revive 'Sense 8' for a third season

Sense8 is one of the more creatively interesting shows available on just about any streaming service. The Wachowski-made Netflix show, now in its second and final season, tells the story of eight people with special powers using very human themes: love, belonging, gender, and (of course) sex. It's that last bit there that interests internet porn site xHamster. The company sent an open letter to Lilly and Lana Wachowski offering to pick up the tab for an "actual revival of the series."
xHamster vice president Alex Hawkins writes that his company gets "more visitors daily than the New York Times, ESPN or the Daily Mail." Hawkins also notes that xHamster has "the eyeballs, and the revenue" to produce the series, promising that xHamster would allow the team a full production budget free of competition from other shows. Further, he says, "we know that a series about polymorphous perversity is a hard sell for a mainstream network like Netflix." Now there's an understatement.
While Sense8 isn't only about non-normative, multi-partnered sexuality, the series does spend an equal amount of time on human beings who have sexual desires, something many other televisions shows that purport to tell our stories could learn from. Even xHamster knows it is "an unlikely home," but Hawkins is undeterred. "...five years ago, people laughed at the idea of Netflix producing original series," he writes. "We think that our time, like yours, has come."