Remember software's dearly departed with Product Graveyard

Vine. Sunrise. Google Reader. Over the years, we've seen many pieces of software thrown on the virtual garbage pile. The reasons behind their demise are numerous: Sometimes a startup is acquired, only to be have its indie darling absorbed by another, larger and more strategically important service. Other times, it's because the product isn't financially viable. Regardless, we miss them. To celebrate their digital lives, designer Duong Nguyen has created the Product Graveyard. As the name implies, it's a simple site filled with pithy "obituaries," explaining each product's lifespan, "cause of death" and the reason why it should be remembered.
So if you're feeling nostalgic, take a look and rediscover some relics that have probably started slipping from memory. Windows Live Messenger, LimeWire, Club Penguin — there's something that will pull on the heartstrings, no matter what age you were when you first adopted the internet. Notably, each entry has a few "featured alternatives" if you still haven't found something to replace Yik Yak or your trusty Zune. The list is large, but far from perfect, so you can also submit an "Autopsy Report" for any notable omissions. Personally, I think there should be an entry for Sparrow. What about you? Share your best suggestions down below...