Remember software's dearly departed with Product Graveyard

So if you're feeling nostalgic, take a look and rediscover some relics that have probably started slipping from memory. Windows Live Messenger, LimeWire, Club Penguin — there's something that will pull on the heartstrings, no matter what age you were when you first adopted the internet. Notably, each entry has a few "featured alternatives" if you still haven't found something to replace Yik Yak or your trusty Zune. The list is large, but far from perfect, so you can also submit an "Autopsy Report" for any notable omissions. Personally, I think there should be an entry for Sparrow. What about you? Share your best suggestions down below...