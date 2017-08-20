Microsoft reveals every game enhanced for Xbox One X

The list looks impressive at first blush, but it's also important to remember that only some of the games will be Xbox One X-ready when the console launches on November 7th. Many of these titles, like Anthem, won't ship until many months later. Microsoft also doesn't explain just what the enhancements mean. You'll have to dig deeper to find out whether or not a game runs natively in 4K or relies on upscaling tricks (such as checkerboard rendering), as well as whether or not there are any added visual effects. Think of this as a cheat sheet -- it'll give you a quick idea of which games will improve, but it's up to you to decide whether or not those improvements justify a purchase.