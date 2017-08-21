Comcast's new sports guide makes it easier to find games and scores

To get to the new sports guide, X1 users just need to speak a sport or league into the X1 voice remote or tap the "guide" button twice. Comcast says that it will be adding the capability to let customers customize which sports, teams or athletes are featured on their guide menu, though it's unclear when that option will become available.

Other recent changes from Comcast include new parental controls for its XFi internet system and a YouTube app on its X1 platform. The new sports guide is available now.