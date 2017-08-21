Formula One's eSports racing league seeks the best 'F1 2017' driver

The first Formula One virtual world champion will be crowned in Abu Dhabi this November, following the close of the 2017 season. In addition to fame and prizes, the winner will also automatically be entered into the semi-final round for the following season.

McLaren says that it might not be long before all racing teams have their own virtual counterparts. Like the Formula E simulator competition from CES earlier this year, this is another case of eSports going mainstream. Gfinity, for instance, has an arena in London that's open for competition year round. That's to say nothing of the pushes traditional broadcast companies like NBC and ESPN are making into putting competitive video-gaming on TV, either.