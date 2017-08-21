Kickstarter commemorates Voyager with projects celebrating humanity

One of the projects included in the collection is a reflective sculpture created by artist Trevor Paglen in collaboration with the Nevada Museum of Art. The plan is to launch it into orbit around Earth where it will be visible in the night sky and exist as the only purely artistic satellite. Another project features a sequel to the Golden Record led by Jon Lomberg, the design director of the original. He wants to persuade NASA to upload it onto the New Horizons spacecraft. The PLANETS Foundation has a campaign for a new kind of telescope made with 16 five-meter mirrors in a ring that will be used to search for life on exoplanets. Other projects include documentaries, murals, digital paintings, a rover, a really cool lamp and eclipse-focused photography.

Some projects are up now and others will roll out over the next two weeks. You can find them all here.

Images: [Kickstarter/Trevor Paglen/Nevada Museum of Art] [Kickstarter/Bobby Genalo]