Image credit: Blizzard
Brawl in the post-apocalypse in the next 'Overwatch' map: Junkertown

Gamescom attendees get first crack at it, but Blizzard hasn't announced when it'll come out for everyone.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
26m ago in AV
Blizzard

We're currently enjoying Overwatch's summer event (including our favorite addition, the grilldad Soldier 76 skin) and looking forward to the recently-announced deathmatch modes coming to the game. In other words, we weren't expecting much during Gamescom 2017. But for the second year in a row, Blizzard took the opportunity to announce a new map for its hero shooter: Fans at the show will be the first to tour the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Junkertown.

Set in the Australian outback, Junkertown sees players escorting a payload through a trash-ridden map filled with plenty of obstacles. According to the game's lore, the country was devastated by nuclear weapons used on the Omnic robots, and what's left is a devastated no-man's-land where the strong survive -- including Overwatch's resident mayhem match, Junkrat and Roadhog. While Gamescom attendees get first crack at the map, Blizzard hasn't stated when the map is coming to the game proper -- just that it will come to the PTR first.

