Brawl in the post-apocalypse in the next 'Overwatch' map: Junkertown

Set in the Australian outback, Junkertown sees players escorting a payload through a trash-ridden map filled with plenty of obstacles. According to the game's lore, the country was devastated by nuclear weapons used on the Omnic robots, and what's left is a devastated no-man's-land where the strong survive -- including Overwatch's resident mayhem match, Junkrat and Roadhog. While Gamescom attendees get first crack at the map, Blizzard hasn't stated when the map is coming to the game proper -- just that it will come to the PTR first.

Roadhog and Junkrat have returned home to JUNKERTOWN!



And it looks like it might just be the perfect day for some mayhem... pic.twitter.com/R0qTTNZ69J — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 21, 2017

