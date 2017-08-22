Show More Results

Image credit: Built By Snowman
Nope, 'Alto's Odyssey' isn't coming out this summer

Built By Snowman didn't offer a release window for the delayed game, either.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
3m ago in Mobile
Built By Snowman

It's going to be a bit before we can play Alto's Odyssey. The followup to the ridiculously relaxing snowboarding game Alto's Adventure won't be out any time soon, developer Built By Snowman writes. "The endless desert still awaits and it's even vaster and more mysterious than we envisioned when we first conceptualized a new adventure for Alto and his friends," a blog post reads.

"As a small studio striving to make sure everything we release is lasting and artful, we're firm believers that much of what makes an experience magical lies in the little touches. The care and polish provided to make sure people are truly delighted."

The team didn't give any insight as to when the mobile game will come out, not even a release window. The game was first announced last December, and in February the developers promised we'd be hitting the desert this summer.

Since then, it's announced three separate projects, Where Cards Fall, Skate City and Distant. The former is an isometric 3D puzzle game -- think: Monument Valley but with a group of teenagers and giant playing cards. Skate City is, as the name suggests, a skateboarding game. The latter is a platformer that "focuses on the elegance of movement."

One has to wonder if taking on these additional games (Snowman serves as publisher and "creative partner" for Distant) had anything to do with Odyssey's delay. Hey, at least we got a new screenshot (above) out of it.

Source: Built By Snowman
In this article: altosadventure, altosodyssey, android, builtbysnowman, delay, gaming, ios, mobile, mobilegaming
By Timothy J. Seppala @timseppala

Over the past nine years, Timothy’s covered everything from drag shows to heavy metal, and he even debunked a local ghost story before joining Engadget in 2013. He’s an A/V enthusiast who adores physical media, much to the chagrin of his available shelf space. Movies by David Fincher and music from Amon Tobin, Deftones, Run the Jewels and Trent Reznor are his favorites. He has a complicated relationship with photography too and shares an exact birth date with Katy Perry.

