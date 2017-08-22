Delta tests customer service video chats to field your complaints

Delta has opened up a test kiosk of five screens in Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) for customers to chat with an airline representative on everything from reservations to feedback. The design also lets you type out messages if you feel better ranting over text. In other words, it's the same kind of text-and-video customer support that online companies have been doing for years.

Delta will review the kiosk's usefulness before building more of them, but at least folks suffering travel difficulties could access these right in their terminal. It beats angrily tweeting the airline when things go south.