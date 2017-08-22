Seinfeld’s first Netflix stand-up special premieres September 19th

Jerry Before Seinfeld will mix the comedian's stand-up performance at New York City's The Comic Strip with videos of him as a child and other material that's never been aired before. That includes Seinfeld's collection of legal pads which hold all of the jokes he's written since 1975. The special will feature some of the key jokes that helped push Seinfeld's career to where it is today.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee -- new shows and all of the old ones -- moves to Netflix later this year. You can watch a few clips of the new stand-up special on Instagram and you can check out one of them below.