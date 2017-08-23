Amazon's latest Twitch Prime giveaway eyes 'Madden 18' fans

Amazon's well and truly got football fever. It seems securing the rights to select NFL games for Prime Video wasn't enough, it's now also got the hook-up for Madden 18. The latest instalment in the long-running sports franchise just dropped. And, Twitch Prime members who own a copy will receive in-game goodies that could prove handy to their Ultimate Team. As part of the latest offer, you'll get an 83-rated Madden Legend and a Collectible per week throughout the season (25 in total). To kick things off, your first freebie will be an 85-rated Reggie White and five Collectibles -- combine the two and you've got a 90-rated Legend straight off the bat. Just link your Twitch account with Amazon Prime to reap the benefits.