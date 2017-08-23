Pepper's new job is performing Buddhist funeral ceremonies

Nissei Eco Co., which wrote the chanting software for Pepper, believes the robot could play a pivotal role in funeral ceremonies when priests aren't available, and for a lower price too. A human priest costs around 240,000 yen ($2,200) per funeral, while Pepper is a bargain at just 50,000 yen ($450). But it seems Pepper is missing an important qualification for the job. As Reuters reports, Buddhist priest Tetsugi Matsuo said he wanted to see if Pepper could bring enough heart to the role, because for him, "the heart is the foundation of religion". There's no word of his final thoughts on the matter, but suffice to say Pepper has not yet been hired for a ceremony.