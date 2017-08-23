Watch Hulu's live TV service on your Mac or PC

This is the first time Hulu will stream live television to something other than set-top boxes and mobile devices. It makes sense, as Netflix, Amazon and HBO already allow you to watch from the comfort of your web browser. The web-based version will be basic to start while Hulu takes more time to finalize the final interface, according to Hulu'shulu macbook Ben Smith. "This is a very early version of the new Hulu experience on the Web and we expect it to evolve significantly over the next few months," writes Smith. "From point, click, and keyboard interactions, to responsive pages to fit all screen sizes; we are carefully considering all of the things that make building a web experience unique from living room and mobile devices."

You'll be able to watch live television from more than 50 channels from individual networks, all the Hulu on-demand movies and originals, premium channels like HBO, Cinemax and Showtime, and catch the latest live games from ESPN, Fox Sports and CBS. If you live in a "select market," you'll also be able to tune in to local ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC affiliates. Supported browsers include Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11.