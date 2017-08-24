'Assassin's Creed' is crossing over with 'Final Fantasy'

The first part of this will launch August 30th. If you've snatched the Moogle egg from the Chocobo Carnival in Final Fantasy XV, you'll be gifted an Assassin outfit for Noctis. A day later, Square Enix will release a free add-on pack called "Assassin's Festival" for the latest entry in its long-running role-playing series. In addition to cosmetic changes to the town of Lestallum, the DLC adds "abilities that enable Noctis to explore more like an Assassin and even use some of the Assassins' more well-known abilities."

Presumably those feats include jumping from ledges and ramming a wrist-mounted dagger through the spinal cord of your enemies. Need proof? Look no further than the screenshot up above.

The partnership has been going on, unofficially, for a bit. For example, in 2011 Final Fantasy XIII-2 had unlockable costumes from the best Assassin's Creed protagonist, Ezio Auditore da Firenze. UbiBlog also mentions that there were hints of the partnership in the new Gamescom trailer for Assassin's Creed: Origins, its announcement trailer and a promo clip for last year's Final Fantasy XV. Are there more than that? You tell us.

2006 me: man I wonder how Versus will look like when it's done



2017 me: *sends this GIF back in time with no comment* pic.twitter.com/lHtn2MS4TW — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 24, 2017

