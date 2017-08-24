The Wirecutter's best deals: Save $30 on a Kwikset Kevo smart lock

Street price: $230; MSRP: $230; Deal price: $200

Here's a great price on our top smart lock pick in the Venetian Bronze finish. This matches the best price we've seen for this smart lock and is only the second time we've seen it this low in any of the available finishes. Shipping is free.

The Kwikset Kevo Smart Lock (2nd Gen) is our top pick in our guide to the best smart lock. John Chase, "After more than a year of ongoing tests of more than a dozen leading smart locks, including side-by-side tests and real-world everyday use, we think the new Kwikset Kevo Smart Lock 2nd Gen with the optional Kevo Plus upgrade (a separate $100 in-app purchase) is the best choice for most homeowners. This model takes what was already the fastest, most reliable smart lock in daily use and gives it more-secure all-metal internals and a much smaller, more attractively designed interior portion. The Kevo's unique tap-to-unlock mechanism uses Bluetooth to sense your presence and introduces far fewer hiccups and compromises compared with competing lock systems."

Street price: $25; MSRP: $25; Deal price: $16

Here's a nice $9 drop on our budget smart switch, and at $16 it's a new low. We've only seen this smart plug on sale a handful of times before, and all of those sales have been very brief. This deal is unlikely to last longer than a few days, so keep that in mind if you're interested.

The Geeni Energi is our budget pick in our guide to the best smart switch. Rachel Cericola wrote, "The Geeni Energi makes putting smart plugs into your home a lot more affordable than the competition does. It performed well in our testing, and it has an extremely simple app for iOS and Android users and adds in Amazon Alexa voice control. The brand-new manufacturer has no support or reliability record yet, and the Energi is a bit bulkier than either of our other picks."

Street price: $33; MSRP: $90; Deal price: $24 with code SOUNDBOX

This is an excellent price when you apply promo code SOUNDBOX at checkout on our budget portable Bluetooth speaker in black. The code knocks the price down to $24, around $9 less than the typical street price and matching the low price we've seen. The code also works for the Red, White, and Blue colors, knocking them down to a very slightly more expensive $25 if you prefer one of those colors as an alternative. Shipping is free with Prime.

The Doss SoundBox Touch is our budget pick in our guide to the best portable Bluetooth speaker. Brent Butterworth writes, "Whether you need something inexpensive that lets you stream Internet radio in your cubicle at a level just loud enough to hear, or you need something a little louder that'll cover a living room or a workshop, the DOSS SoundBox Touch is a great choice. The sound sets a new standard for quality in this price range: reasonably full, surprisingly clear, and plenty loud enough for most situations where you'd use a portable Bluetooth speaker. The SoundBox Touch sounds slightly less smooth than the Vava Voom 20, so voices sometimes have a subtly sibilant edge and don't seem quite as natural, and it doesn't have the satisfying bass power that the Voom 20 has. Still, it sounds much more natural than the other speakers we've tried in this price range."

Street price: $104; MSRP: $104; Deal price: $80

If you're a serious grill or smoker enthusiast and looking for a probe thermometer with dual channels that can be operated remotely, the ThermoWorks Smoke is one of a few expensive options. Right now, however, there's a nice open box deal at Thermoworks that can save you a significant chunk on this probe thermometer. All open-box gear sold from ThermoWorks includes the full 2 year warranty. Shipping is $4, bringing the total to $80, a savings of $24 vs. buying new.

The ThermoWorks Smoke Probe Thermometer is our grill and smoker enthusiasts pick in our guide to the best probe thermometer. Michael Sullivan writes, "Like the ChefAlarm, the ThermoWorks Smoke has a backlit screen and volume controls. However, unlike our other picks, the Smoke can operate via a wireless receiver and has two channels to accommodate multiple probes: one probe to take the internal temperature of the meat, and an air probe for measuring the ambient temperature of the oven, grill, or smoker. In our tests, the Smoke maintained its wireless connection for an unobstructed distance of 350 feet. Since it's $60 more than our main pick, we recommend it only for grill and smoker enthusiasts."

