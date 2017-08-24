Turtle Beach starts selling its wireless Xbox headset

If true wireless capability isn't enough to seal the deal, the Stealth 600 also offer Windows Sonic surround sound, glasses-friendly design, audio presets (including bass boost), and 15-hour battery life. Turtle Beach has been knocking out top-notch headsets for a while now, making it a solid bet. But, it will soon face some stiff competition in the form of LucidSound's LS35X. The upcoming $180 headset also taps into Microsoft's wireless functionality, with a few extra audio perks (including Dolby Atmos).

Turtle Beach fans also have the option to pre-order the Stealth 700 for Xbox One (which pack noise cancellation and Bluetooth for $149.95). Both headsets are available to pre-order for PS4 as well, but won't ship till September 4 (in the case of the Stealth 600) and September 24 for the Stealth 700.