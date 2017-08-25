LeEco is trying to crowdfund an electric scooter

The foldable, lean-to-steer "Scooterboard," as it's known, will have a maximum speed of 15 MPH and have a range of 9.3 miles on a full charge. The device is a "post-development, fully functional electric rideable " three-wheeled scooter, according to LeEco. The crowdfunding campaign will have a modest goal of $25,000, though there's no information on pricing or tier rewards yet.

Crowdfunding is a safer option for LeEco after its rough year. The company's ambitions overstretched its means, and its fall from grace resulted in its Chinese assets frozen and a lawsuit from Vizio over the two companies' failed $2 billion deal. LeEco shuttered its US operations back in May, so a single-item Kickstarter is probably a much more feasible project to get new products into the American market.