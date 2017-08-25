Show More Results

Nike's self-lacing HyperAdapt goes on sale again this weekend

A new 'Red Lagoon' colorway will be available in five locations.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Wearables
If you're still chasing the Marty McFly dream, Nike's self-tightening shoe is coming around for the second time this weekend. While a few pairs of the $720 HyperAdapt 1.0 were available late last year, the company is rolling more out around the world over the next few months. That includes the original Black/White-Blue Lagoon color scheme, as well as a Black/White-Red Lagoon colorway that launches tomorrow. An online draw via the SNKRS app already passed, but interested parties can visit the NikeTown New York, Nike SoHo, Nike Chicago, The Grove, and Nike San Francisco locations this weekend to join a draw for a chance to purchase them.

