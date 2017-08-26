ESPN will stream big-name boxing matches under a new deal

The first year of the pact will include 18 main events in the US, including a September 22nd event where Gilberto Ramirez and Oscar Valdez will defend their respective titles.

It's not clear how many of these fights will be limited to pay-per-view, though we wouldn't be surprised if that happens for at least the biggest battles. However things work out, though, this could be an important step as ESPN gradually embraces internet-only (or at least, internet-first) viewers. Major boxing and mixed martial arts matches are frequently big draws in the world of televised sports, and streaming access to them is inconsistent. You can certainly see some huge fights online, but there's still an assumption that many enthusiasts will still make a beeline toward pay-per-view TV to see what all the fuss is about. ESPN's arrangement could help cord cutters follow important fights without paying for cable and satellite packages they otherwise wouldn't need.