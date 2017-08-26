The director of 'Final Fantasy XV' isn't finished yet

What was the reaction to FFXV at launch?

Hajime Tabata: Most of our fans seemed to enjoy the experience, which was great to hear. Some, however, didn't feel satisfied with the final part of the game. [The team subsequently adjusted the final chapters of the game in an update.]

Many thought that Chapter 13 was difficult, so we adjusted to game to ensure those players were more satisfied. After the game launched, we had already planned the subsequent DLC chapters and a multiplayer mode, which will launch in full later this year. These parts of the 'universe' are aimed at expanding the story of FFXV, to increase player satisfaction further.

So what is the Final Fantasy XV universe all about? We already had a short-run anime series and full-length CGI movie ahead of launch.

HT: The "universe" can be split into two halves. Firstly, with the anime and movie, we were looking to increase awareness of the game to different audiences and fans, to build up to the game's release.

After launch, we shifted focus to both improve and expand the existing game -- to build upon the feeling of your comradery within the game. We also wanted to bring the game to those that hadn't (or were unable) to play the console titles, leading to a PC version and the Pocket Version.

What do these extra parts of the universe add?

HT: If you watch Kingsglaive or Brotherhood, I think you'll get a better view of the world where the game is set. A grander scale, a more fully-realized story. That said, some fans who only see one part might be left with a negative impression; that they've missed parts of the tale.