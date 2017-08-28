Dell's latest Inspiron PCs include the first 17-inch 2-in-1

Dell also revealed 13- and 15-inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 models with the same 8th-generation Intel CPUs and similar specs. The biggest difference is that the 15-inch model, weighing in at 4.6 pounds, can be purchased with an optional 4K (3,840 x 2,160) screen and NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics (with either 2GB or 4GB GDDR5 RAM).

The 13-inch model, available only with a 1080p screen, integrated graphics and SSD and PCIe drives (no hard disks) weighs 3.2 pounds. The 13- and 15-inch models start at $900 and $850, respectively, and an active pen is available separately.

Dell also launched regular, non-convertible 13- and 15-inch 7000 series laptops. Those devices share specs with their corresponding 2-in-1 siblings; the 13-inch model supports only integrated graphics and a full HD screen, while the 15-incher has optional GeForce 940MX discrete graphics and a 4K screen. Both devices are obviously a bit lighter -- the Inspiron 15 weighs 4.4 pounds, while the Inspiron 13 tips the scale at 3.09 pounds. Both the 13- and 15-inch laptops start at $800.

Rounding out the Inspiron lineup are the 5000 series 15- and 17-inch laptops and 13- or 15-inch 2-in-1s. Those are a step down from the 7000 series models, but still give you 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8250U or Core i7-8550U chips. As you'd expect, graphics are integrated, and screen resolutions top out at 1080p. However, you can still get them with 16GB of RAM and SSD M.2 drive options, and all come with multiple USB 3.1 ports, HDMI and a card reader. Oddly, unlike the 7000 series, the lower-end 5000 series 2-in-1 models come standard with either an active or non-active pen.