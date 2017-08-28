DJI will pay you to find security exploits in its drones

You can email bug reports to DJI right now, although you'll have to wait a while longer if you want a standardized form and a clearer explanation of the bounty's terms.

DJI isn't leaning solely on prizes to improve its security, of course. This is part of a larger strategy that includes partnerships with researchers and a new internal approval process designed to spot more issues before software reaches the public. However, the bounty program is undoubtedly the poster child for the initiative. DJI is willing to spend a handsome amount on rewards if it knows that this will lead to juicy government contracts and greater overall confidence when you buy a drone for yourself.