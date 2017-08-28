DJI will pay you to find security exploits in its drones

DJI clearly doesn't like that organizations are shying away from its drones over security fears, and it knows it can't solve the problem by itself. The company is launching a bug bounty program that will pay between $100 and $30,000 to anyone who finds flaws in its software, whether they're showstopping security exploits, privacy threats, safety issues or simple app crashes. Bug bounties certainly aren't anything new, but this shows how important drone security has become -- DJI doesn't want to lose business or risk an injury because it didn't catch a glitch in time.
You can email bug reports to DJI right now, although you'll have to wait a while longer if you want a standardized form and a clearer explanation of the bounty's terms.
DJI isn't leaning solely on prizes to improve its security, of course. This is part of a larger strategy that includes partnerships with researchers and a new internal approval process designed to spot more issues before software reaches the public. However, the bounty program is undoubtedly the poster child for the initiative. DJI is willing to spend a handsome amount on rewards if it knows that this will lead to juicy government contracts and greater overall confidence when you buy a drone for yourself.