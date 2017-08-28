LG’s V30 offers customizable high-quality audio

Like its predecessor, the V30 will have LG's Hi-Fi Quad DAC, but this time around, it comes with digital filters and users will have more options when it comes to customizing the phone's sound. The V30 will have four pre-programmed sound settings -- enhanced, detailed, live and bass -- that users can select based on their preferences. In a statement LG said, "Even with ordinary equipment, LG V30 users can experience much of the high-quality audio enjoyed by listeners using expensive headsets."

Other features include MQA audio file decoding, a microphone that can record everything from "a whisper to a thunderstorm, without distortion," and an audio distortion rate below 0.0002 percent. The V30 will also come with B&O Play earphones.

The phone launches this Thursday at the IFA technology trade show in Berlin.